Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,391 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

