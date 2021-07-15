Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 849 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Koppers worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

