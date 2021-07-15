Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 80,237 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.