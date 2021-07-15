Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Santander Consumer USA worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

