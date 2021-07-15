Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $1,345,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

