Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Phreesia worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

