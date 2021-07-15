Barclays Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €75.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.62 ($79.55).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

