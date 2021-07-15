Barclays Increases MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target to $9.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.82 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $782.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

