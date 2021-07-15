Barclays Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $21.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.