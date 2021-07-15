Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 260.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at $11,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KNL opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

