Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

