Barclays PLC Has $981,000 Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shoe Carnival worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Kerry Jackson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $747,010.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $968.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $79.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

