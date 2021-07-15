Barclays PLC Has $995,000 Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 807.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $974.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.