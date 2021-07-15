Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Blucora worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blucora by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blucora by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blucora by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BCOR stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,646.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

