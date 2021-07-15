Barclays PLC Invests $980,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 174,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000.

SPHD stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96.

