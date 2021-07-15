Barclays PLC Purchases 24,913 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Kearny Financial worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 158,517 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $946.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

