Barclays PLC Sells 23,192 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

FLXN stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

