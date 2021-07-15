Barclays Upgrades Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) to “Overweight”

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

RDS/A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Shares of RDS/A opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

