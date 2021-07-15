Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards Sells 1,150 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00.

Shares of B stock remained flat at $$49.61 during trading on Thursday. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

