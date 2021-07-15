Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BTDPY stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

