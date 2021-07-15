Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BRSLF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039. Barsele Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

