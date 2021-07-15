Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
BRSLF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039. Barsele Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53.
About Barsele Minerals
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.