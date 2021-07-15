Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 134.7% in June

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the June 15th total of 192,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

