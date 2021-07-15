Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 711,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,811. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.