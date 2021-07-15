BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 5326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBTV shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get BBTV alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$151.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.