BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,012 in the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOV opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

