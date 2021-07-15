BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 55,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $7,603,750.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

