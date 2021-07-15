BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $101.97 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

