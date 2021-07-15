BCJ Capital Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

