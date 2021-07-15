BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

