Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 27,889 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,526. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

