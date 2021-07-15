Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 347,113 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347,113 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 383,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,715. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

