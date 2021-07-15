Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 73,177 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 133.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.87. 136,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,018. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $226.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

