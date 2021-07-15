Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.31. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.07 and a 52 week high of $260.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

