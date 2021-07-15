Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Cap of $43.16 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,448,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.