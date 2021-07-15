Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 44,716 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.05.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.