Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

BSY opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,090,028 shares of company stock worth $58,641,555. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,384,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

