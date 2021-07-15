BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 6,293 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -60.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.