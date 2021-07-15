Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $5,525,450.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $5,525,450.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

