Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $352.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

