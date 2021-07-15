BioHiTech Global (BHTG) & Its Rivals Financial Review

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.34 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.63 million -$12.91 million 21.80

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 305 1118 1404 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 64.29%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.02% -11.91% 5.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, education, and hospitality sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities and academic institutions, and stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

