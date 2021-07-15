BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

BLFS opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,226 shares of company stock worth $7,676,649. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

