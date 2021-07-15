Birch Grove Capital LP Reduces Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Birch Grove Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 261,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,453,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.53. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.97. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

