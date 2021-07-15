Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

