Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Tops $291.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 542.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

