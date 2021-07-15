Bithao Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.57 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $2.76 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00851161 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

