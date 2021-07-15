Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $53,257.18 and $92.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00251175 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,203,207 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203,203 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.