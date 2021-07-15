BitTube Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $227.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00622594 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,489,911 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

