Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,088 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $25,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $514,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,950. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.