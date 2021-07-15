BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.