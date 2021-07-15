BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

